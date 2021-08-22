ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProPhase Labs from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of PRPH opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38. ProPhase Labs has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $79.41 million, a PE ratio of -26.20 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). ProPhase Labs had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that ProPhase Labs will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 261.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 337,232 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 26.0% during the second quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 26.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 21,622 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 275.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 66,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

