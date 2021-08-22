Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will report earnings of $2.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. Prothena posted earnings of ($0.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 392.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRTA. Bank of America raised Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Prothena from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. began coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $572,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,250 shares of company stock worth $8,081,192. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Prothena stock opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.47. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $67.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.22.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

