Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,277 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 27,994 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Prothena by 876.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 352,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 316,420 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,182,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Shares of PRTA opened at $59.82 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $67.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Prothena news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 11,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $616,049.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at $616,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,250 shares of company stock worth $8,081,192. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

