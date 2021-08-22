Proton (XPR) One Day Volume Tops $1.98 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, Proton has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $23.31 million and $1.98 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00056433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.47 or 0.00809970 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00047565 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

XPR is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

