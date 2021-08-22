Provident Trust Co. Sells 1,608 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Provident Trust Co. reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Global Payments by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $104,623,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $9,022,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPN traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $163.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,806,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,788. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 12.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.