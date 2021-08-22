Prudent Man Advisors LLC Acquires 664 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSM traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,042,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,542,774. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.14. The company has a market capitalization of $560.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $76.17 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 38.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

