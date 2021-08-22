Prudent Man Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,590 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.70. 1,389,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.16 and a 1-year high of $104.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

