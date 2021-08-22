Prudent Man Advisors LLC Buys New Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,893,000 after buying an additional 137,644 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after buying an additional 472,691 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,550,000 after buying an additional 68,026 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,571,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,894,000 after buying an additional 61,714 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,393,000 after purchasing an additional 659,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEP. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.08. 2,681,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,820. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

