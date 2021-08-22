Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $24.92 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,618 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 9.6% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $24,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,490 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,324 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,686,000 after buying an additional 2,454,288 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,604,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,470.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,739,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,716,048 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,581,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,543. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.136 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

