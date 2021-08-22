Prudent Man Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,595,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,994,000 after acquiring an additional 126,983 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.45.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.63. 7,366,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,184,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

