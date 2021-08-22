Prudent Man Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.63. 7,366,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,184,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Truist dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.45.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.