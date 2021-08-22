Prudent Man Advisors LLC Invests $660,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 24,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,119,000 after buying an additional 463,687 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after buying an additional 17,671,486 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,209,000 after buying an additional 483,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,659,000 after buying an additional 252,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,851,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,995,000 after buying an additional 688,506 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,514,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,810,448. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.73.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

