Prudent Man Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 0.8% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 52,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,028,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,951,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.67. The company has a market cap of $142.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

