Prudent Man Advisors LLC Raises Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.14. 809,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $234.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.17.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

