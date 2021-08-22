PRW Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 16,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 31,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDU traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $32.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,206.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

