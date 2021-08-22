PRW Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.66 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,000. Ecolab comprises about 0.8% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE:ECL traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,669. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,924 shares of company stock worth $7,265,028 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.56.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.