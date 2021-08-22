Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,443,800 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OGZPY shares. Erste Group raised Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS OGZPY opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $92.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales.

