PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of PVA TePla stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. PVA TePla has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $42.15.

PVA TePla Company Profile

PVA TePla AG engages in the production and supply of vacuum systems that produces and treat materials and surfaces. It operates through the Industrial Systems and Semiconductor Systems segments. The Industrial Systems segment offers material technologies for aviation and aerospace, energy technology and hard metal tools.

