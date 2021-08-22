PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Stock Position Reduced by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PVH were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 546.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price target on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.05.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $104.55 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $121.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 125.97, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

