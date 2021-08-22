Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Lowered by Analyst

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rekor Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rekor Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of REKR stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.70. Rekor Systems has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $275.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.92.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 133.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REKR. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Rekor Systems by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rekor Systems by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.