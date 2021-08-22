Qbao (QBT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $90,651.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Qbao has a market cap of $489,768.33 and approximately $90,651.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Qbao coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000126 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000031 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 139.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000044 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

