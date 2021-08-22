QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.77.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 101.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 214,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after buying an additional 107,635 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,411,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 95,329.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 308.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,241,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,996,000 after purchasing an additional 937,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 5,957.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 472,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,521,000 after purchasing an additional 464,662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QTS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.79. 1,309,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,031. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -141.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.55. QTS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $78.65.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 0.73%. Analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

