Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $111.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 5,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $574,194.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total value of $968,145.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,209,300.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,408 shares of company stock worth $7,954,302 in the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its position in Qualys by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 468,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,087,000 after acquiring an additional 42,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Qualys by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,781,000 after acquiring an additional 64,162 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Qualys by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 117,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30,357 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,604,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $109.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.95. Qualys has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Qualys’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

