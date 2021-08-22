Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.320-$4.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20 billion-$12.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.21 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.73.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $96.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $101.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.89.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

