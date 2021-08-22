Rage Fan (RAGE) One Day Volume Hits $74,741.00

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Rage Fan has a market cap of $968,017.15 and approximately $74,741.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00056837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.04 or 0.00133638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00158780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,917.13 or 1.00509864 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $449.37 or 0.00923322 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.60 or 0.06611183 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,870,815 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars.

