Randall E. Paulson Buys 10,000 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Randall E. Paulson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.82 per share, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

RILY stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.30.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 90.93% and a net margin of 34.98%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 26.1% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 60.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,462,000 after purchasing an additional 72,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 114,280.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

