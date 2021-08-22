Raydium (RAY) Price Reaches $7.02 on Major Exchanges

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Raydium has a total market cap of $413.13 million and approximately $69.32 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can now be bought for $7.02 or 0.00014510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Raydium has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00055106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.64 or 0.00129428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.51 or 0.00156015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,369.67 or 0.99939587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $440.44 or 0.00910013 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.08 or 0.06622205 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,829,504 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

