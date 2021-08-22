Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O opened at $71.91 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.17.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

