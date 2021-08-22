ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0034

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $99.19 million and approximately $145,265.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,137.47 or 1.00146439 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00046075 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $475.64 or 0.00969386 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $238.00 or 0.00485073 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.32 or 0.00363427 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006370 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005662 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00070980 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004981 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars.

