Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $14.43 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,968 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 43,374 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $14,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,532 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $544,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 313.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $321,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,177 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 513.9% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $287,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $927,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.37.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.04. 7,835,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,401,402. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 335.48%.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

