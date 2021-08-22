Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $15.87 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 14.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $15,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.3% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Nucor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,871,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,803. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $128.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $6,501,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

