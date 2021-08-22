Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 97,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 790,300 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.85.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter worth about $2,601,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the second quarter worth about $494,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the second quarter worth about $20,088,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the second quarter worth about $1,070,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the second quarter worth about $5,934,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

