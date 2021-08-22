Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $122.09

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $122.09 and last traded at $122.03, with a volume of 9605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.12.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Republic Services by 147.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,062,000 after buying an additional 2,997,759 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Republic Services by 190.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,266,000 after buying an additional 811,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,625,000 after buying an additional 792,584 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $79,757,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 370.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,165,000 after buying an additional 706,837 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

