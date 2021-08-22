Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Points International Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:PTS)

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Points International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Points International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Points International to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Points International stock opened at C$21.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.14. The company has a market cap of C$317.18 million and a P/E ratio of -59.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Points International has a 52 week low of C$12.25 and a 52 week high of C$23.02.

In related news, Director David Bruce Croxon sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$122,535.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

