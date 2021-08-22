Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 140.07% and a negative net margin of 961.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RESN shares. Benchmark started coverage on Resonant in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resonant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Resonant by 55.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 157,297 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Resonant by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 407,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 153,959 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resonant by 355.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 111,279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Resonant by 71.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 90,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Resonant in the first quarter worth $251,000. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RESN stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $154.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.18. Resonant has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

