Reviewing Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) & Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) and Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Battle North Gold and Hudbay Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62% Hudbay Minerals -5.90% -3.13% -1.14%

Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Battle North Gold and Hudbay Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battle North Gold 1 0 3 0 2.50 Hudbay Minerals 0 2 10 0 2.83

Battle North Gold presently has a consensus price target of $3.40, suggesting a potential upside of 55.25%. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus price target of $12.58, suggesting a potential upside of 133.81%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than Battle North Gold.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Hudbay Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Battle North Gold and Hudbay Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A Hudbay Minerals $1.09 billion 1.29 -$144.58 million ($0.46) -11.70

Battle North Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hudbay Minerals.

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats Battle North Gold on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Battle North Gold

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada. The company also holds approximately 282 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Red Lake area; and owns a gold exploration project on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States. HudBay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

