Reviewing Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) & Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.8% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Match Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cannabis Sativa and Match Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cannabis Sativa 0 0 0 0 N/A Match Group 0 6 12 0 2.67

Match Group has a consensus target price of $165.65, suggesting a potential upside of 24.87%. Given Match Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Match Group is more favorable than Cannabis Sativa.

Profitability

This table compares Cannabis Sativa and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannabis Sativa N/A N/A N/A Match Group 22.06% -59.21% 17.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cannabis Sativa and Match Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannabis Sativa N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Match Group $2.39 billion 15.36 $128.56 million $2.00 66.33

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cannabis Sativa.

Summary

Match Group beats Cannabis Sativa on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain; Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC; Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face; Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion; and Lip Garden, an emollient balm. The firm’s brands include Prestocorp, GK Manufacturing, iBudtender, Wild Earth Naturals, Ecuadorian Sativa and CTA, Patented Cannabis Lozenge, hi Brands International, White Rabbit Brand, and Virgin Mary Jane Brand. Cannabis Sativa was founded on November 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Mesquite, NV.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

