Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Short Interest Update

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 3,800,000 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RVLV. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $57.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.04. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $89,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 83,920 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $4,258,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,742,729 shares of company stock worth $107,575,479 in the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

