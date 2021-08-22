Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Short Interest Update

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 3,800,000 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RVLV. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.
NYSE:RVLV opened at $57.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.04. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.82.
In related news, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $89,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 83,920 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $4,258,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,742,729 shares of company stock worth $107,575,479 in the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
