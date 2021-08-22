ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of RWLK opened at $1.25 on Thursday. ReWalk Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 3.41.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 264.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $38,025.00. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in Israel, the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. It offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for used in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

