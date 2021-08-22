RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Holdings Decreased by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in RH were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of RH by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of RH by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $690.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $683.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a twelve month low of $292.00 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RH will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. boosted their target price on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.94.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.