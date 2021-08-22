Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Short Interest Down 15.2% in July

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 5,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.98.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 103.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMTI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 160,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 15.5% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 380,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,909,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 118,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 143,425 shares during the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

