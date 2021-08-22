Roger Fradin Sells 46,800 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Stock

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Director Roger Fradin sold 46,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $650,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Roger Fradin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Roger Fradin sold 240,000 shares of Janus International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $3,561,600.00.

Shares of JBI opened at $14.96 on Friday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

