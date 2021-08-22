Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Receives CHF 363.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 363.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

