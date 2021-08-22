Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $314.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $313.00 to $314.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $315.83.

SNPS opened at $316.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $193.55 and a twelve month high of $317.96.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,225. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

