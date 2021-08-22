Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $147.00 to $144.00. The stock had previously closed at $126.58, but opened at $121.25. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ross Stores shares last traded at $119.65, with a volume of 51,468 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ROST. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,903,000 after buying an additional 4,567,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,380,697,000 after purchasing an additional 194,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,361,979,000 after purchasing an additional 999,997 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,015,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 5.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,007,681,000 after purchasing an additional 429,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.27.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

