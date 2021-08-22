Rotork (LON:ROR) Receives Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on the stock.

ROR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Rotork from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rotork presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

Get Rotork alerts:

Shares of LON:ROR opened at GBX 329.40 ($4.30) on Wednesday. Rotork has a 1 year low of GBX 275.20 ($3.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 344.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.