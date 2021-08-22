Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 269.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,876 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,380 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 557.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 936,455 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 210,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,399 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter worth $594,000. 14.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSBR opened at $7.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Banco Santander has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $9.27.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

