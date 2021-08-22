Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. WBI Investments grew its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 27,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 67.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period.

XHS opened at $107.00 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 52-week low of $71.25 and a 52-week high of $116.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.98.

