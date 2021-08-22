Royal Bank of Canada Has $359,000 Stock Position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYHG. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of HYHG opened at $62.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.64. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $70.22.

