Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 38.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 8.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 44.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 74.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP opened at $30.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.99. SP Plus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.93 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

